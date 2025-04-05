Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler Sells 9,331 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $234,767.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,979.44. The trade was a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

