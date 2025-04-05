Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler Sells 9,331 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTRGet Free Report) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $234,767.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,979.44. The trade was a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 28th, Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

