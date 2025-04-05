XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) versus Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Critical Analysis

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and XBP Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 15.31% 17.93% 5.97% XBP Europe -9.50% N/A -14.57%

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Europe has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $383.42 million 290.98 $3.13 billion $5.39 36.88 XBP Europe $142.77 million 0.23 -$11.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fiserv and XBP Europe”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Europe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fiserv and XBP Europe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 1 21 2 3.04 XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fiserv currently has a consensus target price of $243.64, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Fiserv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Summary

Fiserv beats XBP Europe on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About XBP Europe

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.