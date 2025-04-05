World Investment Advisors Sells 18,208 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,208 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.02 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

