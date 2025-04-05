World Investment Advisors Buys 2,443 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after acquiring an additional 632,921 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 392,059 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,803,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,888,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $277.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $266.99 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

