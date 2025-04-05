World Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.50% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1,955.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,054,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUS opened at $44.84 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2128 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.