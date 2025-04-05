World Investment Advisors Acquires 979 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

