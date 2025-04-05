Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Woolworths Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Woolworths Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

