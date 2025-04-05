Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Here’s Why

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Free Report) shot up 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wishpond Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

About Wishpond Technologies

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. provides marketing focused online business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company’s Propel IQ platform offers marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

