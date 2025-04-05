Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 25,920,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 28,461,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £658,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

