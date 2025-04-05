William C. Werner Sells 14,192 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $1,669,546.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,933.32. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

