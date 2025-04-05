Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.73 and traded as high as C$24.89. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$24.87, with a volume of 47,724 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on Westshore Terminals Investment and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

