Westpac Banking Corp Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Everest Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE EG opened at $337.09 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

