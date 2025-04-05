Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

