Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $72,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $61,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 10,320.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,264 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,020 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

