West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 18,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.
West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.
