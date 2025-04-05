Wesley Clay Hanson Sells 185,560 Shares of Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC) Stock

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) Director Wesley Clay Hanson sold 185,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$43,606.60.

Canadian Gold Stock Down 5.9 %

CGC opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. Canadian Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$44.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

