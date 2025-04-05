Wesley Clay Hanson Sells 185,560 Shares of Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC) Stock

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) Director Wesley Clay Hanson sold 185,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$43,606.60.
Canadian Gold Stock Down 5.9 %
CGC opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. Canadian Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$44.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Canadian Gold Company Profile
