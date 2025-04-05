Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,534 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.27% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $402,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

