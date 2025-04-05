Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $63,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,987,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,682,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $39.89 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

