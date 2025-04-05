Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 104,500 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.73% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $67,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 126,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 236,620 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 675.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 511,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRIX opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,047.65. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

