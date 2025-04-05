Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL opened at $91.48 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

