Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after buying an additional 202,744 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,664,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $178.23 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.88.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

