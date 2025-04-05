Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $334.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.35 and a 200-day moving average of $401.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.