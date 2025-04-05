Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $611,104.32 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,491.58. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kate Gulliver sold 5,754 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $270,783.24.

On Friday, January 3rd, Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $268,531.30.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $25.95 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Wayfair by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

