Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – April 2nd

Meta Platforms, GameStop, and Unity Software are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, or distribution of virtual reality hardware, software, or content. These stocks give investors exposure to the growing virtual reality market, which spans applications in gaming, education, healthcare, and other industries seeking immersive digital experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $585.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,027,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $653.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.68. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,157,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,994,439. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.62 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,111. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

Featured Articles