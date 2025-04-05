VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.
