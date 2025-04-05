Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 804 ($10.37) and last traded at GBX 808 ($10.42), with a volume of 96041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852 ($10.99).

Victrex Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £688.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 950.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.60) per share. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 170.47%.

Insider Transactions at Victrex

About Victrex

In other Victrex news, insider Urmi Prasad Richardson acquired 100 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 958 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £958 ($1,235.81). Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

