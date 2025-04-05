Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,597,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,784,573 shares.The stock last traded at $15.41 and had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 13.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

