Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.15. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $135.67 and a 52-week high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $1.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

