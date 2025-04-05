Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$93.10 and last traded at C$93.10. Approximately 14,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.00.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.62.

