Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.76% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $2,951,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

