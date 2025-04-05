Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.83 and last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 39519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
