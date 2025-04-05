Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.83 and last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 39519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

