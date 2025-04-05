Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.23, with a volume of 11551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.95.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $828.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.03.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.