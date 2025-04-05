Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.23, with a volume of 11551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.95.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $828.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.03.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 92.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 205.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,423,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

