Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,099,000.
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
