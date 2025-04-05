Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

