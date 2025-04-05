VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $180.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $178.23 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

