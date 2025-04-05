Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Uranium Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.88.

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

