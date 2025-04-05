Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,716 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.14% of Universal Technical Institute worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 878,038 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,377.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 483,170 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 295,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 229,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,098,571.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,849.20. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,219 shares of company stock worth $2,569,895 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.