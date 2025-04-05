Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 228.75 ($2.95). Approximately 141,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 33,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($2.99).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.
Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology
manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.
