Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Down 16.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) traded down 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.48. 5,247,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 11,217,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,741,000 after buying an additional 263,988 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,006 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 327,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,528,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,780,000 after acquiring an additional 533,417 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.