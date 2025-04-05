Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading Down 15.6% – Here’s Why

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 1,948,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,370,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Under Armour Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
