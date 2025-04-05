Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stake Lessened by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 129.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 172,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,158,985 shares in the company, valued at $91,713,682.80. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.