Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 507806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Ultra Clean Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,899 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 718,717 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $13,900,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 208,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
