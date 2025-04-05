U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as low as $12.55. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 8,527 shares trading hands.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.11.

About U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

