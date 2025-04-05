TX Rail Products (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Trading 4.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

TX Rail Products Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

TX Rail Products Company Profile

TX Rail Products, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

