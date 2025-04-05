TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$83.26 and last traded at C$82.86. 3,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 4,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.23.
TSE:QBTC.U Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.28.
