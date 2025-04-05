Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGI. Baird R W cut shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

