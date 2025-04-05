Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.03 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 137.20 ($1.77). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 140.70 ($1.82), with a volume of 3,220,705 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBOX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.44) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.96. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 8.05 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a net margin of 60.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT plc will post 8.9700057 earnings per share for the current year.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

