Trexquant Investment LP Sells 96,193 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,193 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,577,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,885,000 after buying an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4,670.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 434,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 425,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,851,832.30. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

