Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 161.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,729 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 633,413 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.33% of First Majestic Silver worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 497,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 683,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,092 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AG. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of AG opened at $5.57 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0057 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

