Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 536.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,009 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.34% of Genius Sports worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $15,553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 957,559 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 52,881 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.14. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.